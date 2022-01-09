Hard freeze tonight could cause patchy black ice Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain continues to push out of here overnight, but roads remain wet. With temperatures dropping quickly into the 20s we could see some patchy black ice Monday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain continues to push out of our region this evening and overnight. Roads will remain wet, and with temperatures dropping quickly into the low to mid-20s, we could see some icy spots early Monday morning. Roads, especially those back roads, could be slick Monday morning so take it easy out there.

Hard freeze Monday morning (WVLT)

We will see that sunshine return quickly Monday with highs struggling to get near 40. Some spots might only top out in the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday looks a little cooler with temperatures starting out in the lower 20s and only warming up to the upper 30s! It does look like we see a lot of sunshine though.

Sunshine continues Wednesday with highs getting back near average, into the upper 40s. It looks like a weak system clips some of our north and northeastern counties overnight Wednesday, bringing a few of us a rain/snow mix overnight. Right now I don’t expect anything to stick.

We’ll stay mild Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies. It looks like our next system arrives Saturday. We’ll start out with rain but could transition into snow as temperatures drop into the lower 30s overnight. Spotty snow showers continue into Sunday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.