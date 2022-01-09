Advertisement

KPD: Escaped inmate back in custody following standoff

The inmate, 44-year-old Jason Copley, escaped from Morgan County Correctional Facility.
Jason Copley
Jason Copley(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A escaped inmate was successfully taken back into custody following hours of negotiations at a North Knoxville residence early Sunday morning.

Late Saturday night, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was contacted by the Tennessee Department of Correction to locate an escaped Morgan County Correctional Facility inmate, identified as 44-year-old Jason Copley. Based on the belief that he could be in the Knoxville area, the Knoxville Police Department was contacted to assist in the search, authorities said.

“KPD and THP officers checked numerous possible locations in an effort to locate Copley, who was eventually found in a home in the 2800 block of Woodrow Drive,” a KPD spokesperson said.

After trying to contact Copley, TDOC officers said they heard shots fired inside the home. Following the shots, KPD Crisis Negotiators arrived on the scene around 3 a.m. Special Operations Squad personnel also responded to the scene to secure the perimeter, KPD stated.

After three hours of negotiations, Copley surrendered and was returned to TDOC custody. No injuries were reported, officials said.

According to the TDOC, Copley walked away from a work detail. Officials said he would be charged with escape.

“The KPD would like to thank the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Department of Correction for their efforts and assistance to ensure the peaceful resolution of this incident,” a KPD spokesperson said.

