Morristown police looking for armed robbery suspect

The suspect reportedly demanded money then fled on foot, and was last seen in the Lakemoore Subdivision.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department are looking for information on a suspect they said robbed the north Morristown Rite Quik Market at gunpoint Saturday afternoon.

A man entered the business, located at 2564 Buffalo Trail, just after 5 p.m., went behind the counter and pointed a gun at an employee, according to a report from the MPD. Witnesses told police the suspect demanded money then fled on foot, and was last seen in the Lakemoore Subdivision.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to call 423-585-1833 or 423-585-2701.

