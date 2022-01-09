Advertisement

People going to hospital for non-COVID issues are finding out they are positive with the virus

Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.
Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining.(WBRC)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - As the omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, hospitals are seeing a growing trend. People admitted for other ailments are testing positive for COVID-19.

Doctors say it could mean that more people are asymptomatic or have undiagnosed disease than originally thought. 

Many hospitals are seeing patients coming in with non-COVID related issues but these patients are testing positive for the disease.

Doctors say some of these patients are coming in with other ailments and no sign of respiratory disease, but are still testing positive for COVID-19.

In Austin, Texas, some hospitals are reporting that 30 to 40 percent of patients admitted for other reasons are also COVID-positive.

Health experts say this growing trend may actually have a silver lining. They said it supports evidence that the omicron variant is less likely to cause severe illness than earlier variants were, especially in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. 

But, it also presents a complication. People who aren’t showing symptoms may be early in the course of the disease and may be far more contagious.

This presents a danger to others including other at-risk patients and health care workers.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Cook(58), Teagan Welch (16), Christopher Ray Welch (48)
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son
Jason Copley
KPD: Escaped inmate back in custody following standoff

Latest News

Black icy possible Monday morning
Frigid with patchy black ice Monday morning
Tennessee battles lawsuit over school mask ban in court
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Ober Gatlinburg has opened its skiing and snowboard slopes on Jan. 8 after going through one of...
Ober Gatlinburg opens ski and snowboard hills, latest in recent history
The Betty White Challenge encourages people to donate to local Animal Shelters in her honor.
Social Media challenge benefitting animal shelters in honor of Hollywood Legend