PREVIEW: No. 7 Lady Vols visit Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 7 Tennessee (14-1/3-0 SEC) and Ole Miss (14-1/1-0 SEC) put their unbeaten league records on the line Sunday afternoon, when the Lady Vols and Rebels meet in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Lady Vols and Rebels will tangle at 12:02 p.m. CT (1:02 p.m. ET) at the 9,500-seat Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. This will mark the 59th contest between these programs, with UT owning a 50-8 all-time record and entering with a six-game series winning streak.

Both teams are riding on winning sprees as well, as the Lady Vols have claimed victories in the last five contests after suffering their only loss of the season on Dec. 18 vs. (then) No. 3/3 Stanford, 74-63, in Knoxville. Ole Miss, meanwhile, carries a 13-game run of Ws into Sunday’s matinee, with its only loss coming at home in the season opener vs. Belmont, 62-50.

With Jordan Horston recording an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double and Tamari Key blocking a career-high 11 shots, Tennessee picked up its third victory this season over a ranked foe in very dominant fashion, blowing out No. 25/23 and defending SEC champion Texas A&M, 73-45, in Knoxville on Thursday night. The win ended a three-game series losing streak to the Aggies and propelled the Lady Vols to their best conference start since going 3-0 in 2017-18.

Ole Miss, which had its first two SEC contests against Arkansas and South Carolina postponed due to COVID protocols, played its first game since Dec. 21 on Thursday. The Rebels took care of Florida in Gainesville, 74-56. UM had 18 steals and caused 25 Gator turnovers, resulting in 26 points off those miscues.

The Lady Vols, who are No. 1 nationally in field goal percentage defense (29.9) and No. 22 in scoring defense (54.2), will face an Ole Miss team that shoots a similar field goal percentage as Texas A&M did, but the Rebels prefer to get to the rim or free-throw line as opposed to shooting threes. UM has hit only 45 treys in 2021-22. Also aggressive defensively, Ole Miss ranks eighth nationally in scoring defense (50.0), 10th in total steals (162) and No. 31 in turnovers forced (21.21).

Comparing schedules, UT and UM both claim victories over a ranked South Florida team. UT topped the (then) No. 23/22 Bulls, 52-49, in Knoxville on Nov. 15, while Ole Miss defeated (then) No. 18 USF, 61-53, at the Palm Beach Invitational on Dec. 21.

