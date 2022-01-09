Rural Metro crews save pets from West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to a West Knoxville house fire Saturday night, where they saved a cat and dog from smoke inhalation.

The fire occurred on Wellington West Drive, according to a report from Rural Metro. Upon arrival, responders found all occupants outside, but had to rescue the two pets and give them oxygen on the scene.

“The cat did not look good for a while, but was perking up nicely after a few minutes of the oxygen,” the report said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

