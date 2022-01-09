Sevier Co. Electric hoping to get outages restored Sunday

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For those who remain without power after East Tennessee’s two rounds of wintry conditions, Sevier County Electric is hoping to restore all of those by Sunday night.

More than 500 people are without power as of Sunday afternoon. The worst of it was on Monday when nearly 34,000 customers were without power, which was one of the most extensive outages the county has seen, according to crews.

“It’s kind of like a domino effect. You know a lot of broken poles. Circuits are down,” said Allen Robbins, the general manager of Sevier County Electric.

For the final stretch of repairs, Sevier County Electric, along with 35 additional contracts and other utility crews, were working on all but nine outages, according to Chief Financial Officer for Sevier County Electric Stanley Stiles.

“We hope to have all outages restored this afternoon before dark,” Stiles said.

Outages can be checked on Sevier County Electric System website.

