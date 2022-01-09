Advertisement

Sevier Co. Electric hoping to get outages restored Sunday

Approximately 500 people are without power as of Sunday morning.
Electric crews out on Dodgen Way and Easy Street in the Wears Valley community in Sevier County
Electric crews out on Dodgen Way and Easy Street in the Wears Valley community in Sevier County(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For those who remain without power after East Tennessee’s two rounds of wintry conditions, Sevier County Electric is hoping to restore all of those by Sunday night.

More than 500 people are without power as of Sunday afternoon. The worst of it was on Monday when nearly 34,000 customers were without power, which was one of the most extensive outages the county has seen, according to crews.

“It’s kind of like a domino effect. You know a lot of broken poles. Circuits are down,” said Allen Robbins, the general manager of Sevier County Electric.

For the final stretch of repairs, Sevier County Electric, along with 35 additional contracts and other utility crews, were working on all but nine outages, according to Chief Financial Officer for Sevier County Electric Stanley Stiles.

“We hope to have all outages restored this afternoon before dark,” Stiles said.

Outages can be checked on Sevier County Electric System website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three McDonalds employees were shot at on Friday night, according to officers with the...
No one injured following drive-by shooting at Fountain City McDonald’s
Kenneth Cook(58), Teagan Welch (16), Christopher Ray Welch (48)
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Renaissance Terrace is set to close in April its parent company announced Thursday.
“The State of Tennessee is not supporting us,” CEO says lack of funds forcing closure
What’s up at GHS is one of the school’s official Facebook pages where they post news and...
Teen injured in White Pine shooting dies

Latest News

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during...
Titans capture AFC’s No.1 seed with 28-25 win over Texans
Black icy possible Monday morning
Hard freeze tonight could cause patchy black ice Monday morning
No. 7 UT wins fourth straight SEC game with 70-58 victory at Ole Miss
Kingston Pike closed down
Traffic Alert: Section of Kingston Pike reopened following downed power lines