Fatal crash reported on I-40 East

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A major crash on I-40 eastbound near Kingston has been reported to be fatal, according to officials.

The crash that occurred in Roane Co. involved multiple vehicles, TDOT said. It was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 356.

It is unclear who and how many have died at this time. WVLT News is working on learning more about the incident.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.