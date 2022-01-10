Advertisement

Fatal crash reported on I-40 East

The crash that occurred in Roane Co. involved multiple vehicles, TDOT said.
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
Fatal Crash on I-40 East(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A major crash on I-40 eastbound near Kingston has been reported to be fatal, according to officials.

The crash that occurred in Roane Co. involved multiple vehicles, TDOT said. It was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 356.

It is unclear who and how many have died at this time. WVLT News is working on learning more about the incident.

This story is developing.

