Frigid with patchy black ice Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After all that rain, Monday morning’s low can create patchy ice. At least we have a few quiet days, before a few late week showers and another rain to snow system this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Hard freeze Monday morning (WVLT)

This morning cools to the low to mid-20s, we could see some icy spots. Roads, especially those back roads, could be slick Monday morning so take it easy out there.

While it’s a chilly day, at least it’s a sunny one! We’re warming to around 40 degrees in the Valley, but upper 30s for the higher elevations.

Tonight will be clear, with more widespread frost. We’ll have little to no wind, and a low around 22 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday looks a little cooler with temperatures starting out in the lower 20s and only warming up to the upper 30s! It does look like we see a lot of sunshine though.

Wednesday comes with increasing clouds, and a seasonable high of 47 degrees.

We’ll stay mild Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies, but a few light rain showers drop in Thursday afternoon and change to spotty mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

t looks like our next system arrives Saturday. We’ll start out with rain but could transition into snow as temperatures drop into the lower 30s overnight. Spotty snow showers continue into Sunday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.