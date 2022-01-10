Frosty cold start Tuesday with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and dry weather continues for a few days with showers, and maybe even some snow, moves in later in the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight will be clear, with more widespread frost. We’ll have little to no wind, and a low around 22 degrees. Some spots could easily drop into the teens by Tuesday morning.

We’ll struggle to get into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Expect highs to remain in the upper 30s for most. It does look like we see a lot of sunshine though!

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with increasing clouds, and a seasonable high of 47 degrees.

We’ll stay mild Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies, but a few light rain showers drop in Thursday afternoon and change to spotty mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Saturday is when the next system moves in with more rain, and then a change to snow as temperatures drop into the lower 30s overnight. The best chance for snow outlines the Valley in the higher elevations. Spotty snow showers continue into Sunday morning.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

