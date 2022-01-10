Knoxville ranks #1 on Walgreens Flu Index, report shows

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville area has ranked the worst for flu cases on the Walgreens Flu Index, which provides information on the number of flu incidences in an area. The city reportedly saw a 106% percent increase in activity month-over-month.

According to Walgreens’ website, the index map provides flu activity information using retail prescription data. The report does not show levels or severity of flu cases but instead shows which populations are experiencing the most incidence of the sickness.

Tennessee ranked the number three state for flu incidents, down from number one in November. Again, Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga were among the top ten most active market areas for flu.

The complete list of cities and states can be seen below:

Top 10 Designated Market Areas (DMAs) with Flu Activity (01/01/2022)

Knoxville, Tenn. Lafayette, La. Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Miss. Chattanooga, Tenn. Oklahoma City, Okla. La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis. Nashville, Tenn. Tri-Cities, Tenn.-Va. Paducah, Ky.-Cape Girardeau, Mo.-Harrisburg, Ill. Monroe, La.-El Dorado, Ark.

Top 10 States/Territories with Flu Activity (01/01/2022)

Wyoming South Dakota Tennessee Oklahoma Nebraska Mississippi Louisiana Minnesota Alabama Texas

In November, Knoxville also ranked number one on the index. Walgreens said that flu activity this season was approximately 600% higher nationwide than the 2020-2021 flu season during the same period.

Area health professionals told WVLT News that it’s easy to protect yourself against the virus, but in the time of COVID, knowing which virus you have is essential. Health care workers at Westbrook Medical Center said it’s hard to tell with an untrained eye because there are crossover symptoms.

According to the CDC, the flu reveals itself with a fever, cough and sometimes a sore throat. Westbrook nurses said adults patients with the flu have nasal and chest congestion along with a headache.

There have also been multiple reports of “flurona” in the U.S. and internationally in recent days.

There’s no clear evidence “flurona” causes more hospitalization or other serious outcomes, but the CDC and other health experts encourage every person eligible to get vaccinated for COVID and influenza.

To find a vaccine site near you, go to vaccines.gov or your local health department.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.