Advertisement

Knoxville teachers release new book for young adults

“Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North” is available now.
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Berean Christian School teachers Emily McKeehan & Natalea Waller had a tough time finding the right books for their students. They decided to take matters into their own hands, releasing their new book Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North in December.

“We basically had been bemoaning the fact that a lot of the times there was a caveat with the books that we wanted to recommend as far as the content as far as well this may be something your parents might need to preview first,” McKeehan said. “We were basically just like, we should write a book!”

Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North is a fantasy adventure that follows a fifteen-year-old on an out-of-this-world journey.

“This book is enjoyable for any age,” Waller said. “An adult could pick this up and read through it and fall in love with the characters and fall in love with the story, but also a 10-year-old could pick up the book and fall in love with the story and fall in love with the characters.”

You can watch the full interview with Emily & Natalea in WVLT News This Morning’s Writers Block segment.

Click here to purchase your copy of Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Cook(58), Teagan Welch (16), Christopher Ray Welch (48)
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jason Copley
KPD: Escaped inmate back in custody following standoff
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

THP: One dead following I-40 crash caused by sun
THP: One dead following I-40 crash caused by sun
Texas Roadhouse will be located at 7559 Connor Road in Powell, TN.
Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville
Lawsuit that accused KPD of choking handcuffed man dismissed
Chilly, but sunny, Monday
Chilly start to the week, but quiet for a few days