Knoxville teachers release new book for young adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Berean Christian School teachers Emily McKeehan & Natalea Waller had a tough time finding the right books for their students. They decided to take matters into their own hands, releasing their new book Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North in December.

“We basically had been bemoaning the fact that a lot of the times there was a caveat with the books that we wanted to recommend as far as the content as far as well this may be something your parents might need to preview first,” McKeehan said. “We were basically just like, we should write a book!”

Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North is a fantasy adventure that follows a fifteen-year-old on an out-of-this-world journey.

“This book is enjoyable for any age,” Waller said. “An adult could pick this up and read through it and fall in love with the characters and fall in love with the story, but also a 10-year-old could pick up the book and fall in love with the story and fall in love with the characters.”

You can watch the full interview with Emily & Natalea in WVLT News This Morning’s Writers Block segment.

Click here to purchase your copy of Mapkeeper: Journey Through the North!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.