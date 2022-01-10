Advertisement

Lady Vols move up into the Top-5

Tennessee (15-1, 4-0) is up two spots to No.5 in this week’s Associated Press rankings
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The good times continue for head coach Kellie Harper and her Tennessee Lady Vols. Sunday’s 70-58 win at Ole Miss was the teams’ 15th of the season and 4th straight to open SEC play. As a result, the Lady Vols have moved up two spots to No.5 in this week’s AP Top-25 poll behind South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and NC State.

Now 15-1 on the season, the 2021-22 squad is having its best start since 2017-18 when it went 15-0. With four straight SEC wins, it’s the Lady Vols’ hottest start to conference play since beginning 13-0 in 2014-15 on their way that year to a 15-1 SEC regular-season title.

