Lady Vols move up into the Top-5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The good times continue for head coach Kellie Harper and her Tennessee Lady Vols. Sunday’s 70-58 win at Ole Miss was the teams’ 15th of the season and 4th straight to open SEC play. As a result, the Lady Vols have moved up two spots to No.5 in this week’s AP Top-25 poll behind South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and NC State.

Lady Vols move up two spots and are now #5 in the country after beating Ole Miss on Sunday, the teams 4th straight win to open #SEC play. Lady Vols are now 15-1 overall @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/9LphWSdk6a — wvlt (@wvlt) January 10, 2022

Now 15-1 on the season, the 2021-22 squad is having its best start since 2017-18 when it went 15-0. With four straight SEC wins, it’s the Lady Vols’ hottest start to conference play since beginning 13-0 in 2014-15 on their way that year to a 15-1 SEC regular-season title.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.