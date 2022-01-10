Lawsuit that accused KPD of choking handcuffed man dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal lawsuit filed against the city of Knoxville and three of its police officers has been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

This comes after a Tennessee couple filed an excessive force lawsuit after officers were seen on dashcam video pulling the handcuffed man from a cruiser and putting him in a chokehold.

John and Kelli Gorghis previously said the officers violated the rights of John Gorghis in June 2019, saying he suffered “permanent and painful injuries that were unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive.”

On Jan. 3, Gorghis’ voluntarily asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Following the lawsuit, KPD announced it would no longer use chokehold techniques.

