Advertisement

Lawsuit that accused KPD of choking handcuffed man dismissed

Following the lawsuit, KPD announced it would no longer use chokehold techniques.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A federal lawsuit filed against the city of Knoxville and three of its police officers has been dismissed, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News.

This comes after a Tennessee couple filed an excessive force lawsuit after officers were seen on dashcam video pulling the handcuffed man from a cruiser and putting him in a chokehold.

John and Kelli Gorghis previously said the officers violated the rights of John Gorghis in June 2019, saying he suffered “permanent and painful injuries that were unnecessary, unreasonable and excessive.”

On Jan. 3, Gorghis’ voluntarily asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

Following the lawsuit, KPD announced it would no longer use chokehold techniques.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Cook(58), Teagan Welch (16), Christopher Ray Welch (48)
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Jason Copley
KPD: Escaped inmate back in custody following standoff
Jacob Whaley, 34, and his 2-year-old son, Jacob Dawson, had a bond like no other, family...
Dad found dead in snowstorm left car to get home to son

Latest News

THP: One dead following I-40 crash caused by sun
THP: One dead following I-40 crash caused by sun
Texas Roadhouse will be located at 7559 Connor Road in Powell, TN.
Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville
Chilly, but sunny, Monday
Chilly start to the week, but quiet for a few days
Alexander Verderosa
Police: Seymour man arrested for stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend