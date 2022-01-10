Officials identify man who died in KPD custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of investigation announced they are investigating the death of a man while under the Knoxville Police Department’s custody, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Nathaniel Bailey was arrested by KPD officers early Thursday morning and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. When officers arrived at the facility, Bailey became unresponsive while in the van, according to officials with the TBI.

“His body has been sent for an autopsy,” said TBI Spokesperson Leslie Earhart. “Preliminary information indicates that foul play was not involved.”

Bailey was pulled over in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Family member Ronota Thomas said that Bailey has three children; two teen sons and one 20-year-old daughter who attends ETSU.

The investigation is ongoing.

