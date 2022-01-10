Advertisement

More than 80 Millington Tennessee National Guard soldiers deploy to Africa

Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company
Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company(Department of Military)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 80 soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard 268th Military Police Company deployed Monday for a year-long mission to the Horn of Africa.

Families of the local soldiers said their farewell’s to the unit at a deployment ceremony at Millington Central Middle High School Sunday.

The soldiers flew out early Monday morning to Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will complete final pre-deployment training before traveling to the Horn of Africa.

“Our Soldiers have done a great job and completed a lot of training to prepare for this deployment,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company, “I’m confident in the abilities and professionalism of our Soldiers. We are all looking forward to getting overseas, doing the job we trained for, and returning home stronger than ever.”

The 268th unit, based in Millington, is comprised of military police soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order, according to release.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
Kenneth Cook(58), Teagan Welch (16), Christopher Ray Welch (48)
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Robert Nathan Bailey was pulled over in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street, according...
Officials identify man who died in KPD custody
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

2 suspects charged after woman's body found in Oak Ridge.
Death penalty sought for Oak Ridge pair charged with Jennifer Paxton murder
Frosty cold Tuesday morning
Frosty cold start Tuesday with more sunshine
Empty Shelves, Higher Prices
Where's the food?
Blount Co. Sheriff’s office offering Rape Aggression Defense class
Rape Aggression Defense Class to be offered in Blount Co.
Winter Weather Driving Safety
Winter Weather Driving Safety