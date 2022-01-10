Police: Seymour man arrested for stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Seymour man was arrested after a stalking incident with his ex-girlfriend outside a popular nightclub in Knoxville Sunday night, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 9, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to 102 Central Street. Once on the scene, a woman told officers that she and her friend were at the nightclub when they saw her ex, the report said.

According to officials, the woman said that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 28-year-old Alexander Verderosa, approached and grabbed her arms inside the club. As a result, he was kicked out by security.

Verderosa allegedly had several friends inside the club face timing him while following the woman around. The report said that she notified security when noticing she was being recorded. Security also kicked them out.

The woman and friend called for a ride and attempted to leave the area. However, when going outside, the report said that Verderosa and two unknown male and female friends were waiting outside for them.

According to the report, the woman was thrown to the ground by her ex-boyfriend. The unknown male and the female then reportedly put their foot on her neck once on the ground.

While this was happening, the woman’s friend tried to call 911. However, Verderosa saw her, took the phone away and threw it in the alley.

KPD put Verderosa into custody and charged him with stalking, robbery and domestic assault. The unknown female and male fled the scene, the report states.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.