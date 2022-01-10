Rape Aggression Defense Class to be offered in Blount Co.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be offering a women’s Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) class in February.

The RAD program was designed for all women and teaches basic self-defense techniques and will be taught by certified instructors through the sheriff’s office, a release said.

RAD instructors will also host special session classes for groups of 10 or more women upon request and those above average or who have gone through the introductory course.

The class will be scheduled for Feb. 23, 24, and 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The class will be held at the Blount County Justice Center, located at 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville.

Prior training is not required. The classes are free but limited in size. Face masks are optional for guests.

The class will be 12 hours and is available for ladies age 13 and up; however, minors must be accompanied by an adult.

For additional information or to enroll in the class, please contact Deputy Magahn Mattocks at (865) 223-4301.

