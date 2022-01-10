Sheriff’s office investigating bank robbery, Farragut schools on lockdown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Horizon Bank in Turkey Creek was robbed Monday afternoon, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, approached tellers, handed them a note and demanded money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officials said that tellers complied with the demands.

It is believed that the suspect fled the bank towards Campbell Station Road.

“According to information developed in the investigation and witness statements, the suspect was described as a white male with a slender build,” the FBI said. “He may be in his late 20′s to early 30′s. He was wearing a gray shirt with the ‘Champion’ logo on the front, blue jeans, a gray toboggan with the ‘STP’ logo on the front, and a white face mask.”

@FBIKnoxville & @knoxsheriff are searching for the suspect responsible for the robbery of First Horizon Bank in Farragut, TN. If you know this person or have information on the robbery, please call the FBI Knoxville 865-544-0751 or the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243. pic.twitter.com/oqMEVYHKwJ — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) January 10, 2022

All Farragut Schools were on lockdown, according to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. Farragut High School was on lockdown for about 40 minutes due to the incident, according to FHS Principal Dr. John Bartlett.

If you have information about the incident or the person involved, call the FBI’s Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office at 865-544-0751 or the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243. An online tip can be submitted on the FBI website.

This is a developing situation.

