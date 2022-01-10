Soaky Mountain shooting suspect indicted on first-degree murder charge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of fatally shooting a person at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in July 2021 on a first-degree murder charge, according to records obtained by WVLT News.

Sarah Romine, 31, was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and five reckless endangerment charges, according to court documents.

Romaine was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to the release. Those charges have been upgraded, records show.

Sevierville Police officers responded to the shooting just after the park closed on Jul. 31. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, identified as Kelsy Cook, 24, and Angie Russell, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cook was airlifted to UT Medical Center, and was pronounced dead later that evening, officials said in a release. Russell’s injury was non-life-threatening, officials said.

Kelsy Cook, 24, was killed at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting (Kelsy Cook Facebook)

Another man, Joshua Dannels, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on a $2,500 bond on Aug. 2, according to officials with the Sevierville County Jail.

Following the incident, the park reopened the following day, with officials releasing a statement saying that the park is committed to guests’ safety.

Soaky Mountain is a 50-acre attraction that opened in 2020. The park is estimated to have 400,000 visitors annually and brings 100,000 new visitors to Sevier County, according to officials with the park.

General Manager of Soaky Mountain Park, Dave Andrews, said the park would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

