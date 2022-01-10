Advertisement

Social Media challenge benefitting animal shelters in honor of Hollywood Legend

The Betty White Challenge encourages people to donate to local Animal Shelters in her honor.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The power of social media is being used for good to help out an important community outreach all while honoring a Hollywood legend who died just before the new year.

People on Twitter started the #BettyWhiteChallenge to encourage people to donate to their local animal shelters.

”A lot of people have been reaching out to their local animal shelters to donate in her memory and we’ve seen a lot of generous donors step forward,” said Kat Stone with Young-Williams Animal Center.

Young-Williams in Knoxville started to see an impact from the challenge locally.

”We had a first-time donor very generously donate 500 dollars which we’re very very grateful for,” said Stone.

For shelters, monetary donations are important because it helps them keep the lights on, power transport vehicles, and buy items that may not be donated in kind.

Stone with Young-Williams said this social media trend could be very important for the shelter.

”Just sharing a social media post helps us because someone you know might be able to donate their time, or money and help us out,” said Stone.

The challenge is going on until what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

