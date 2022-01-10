Advertisement

Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville

By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The famous chain, Texas Roadhouse, is opening a new restaurant in Powell that will reportedly bring 230 jobs.

The 8,000 square foot restaurant began construction in 2021 and is scheduled to open in March.

The positions available at the new location at 7559 Connor Road, will include full and part-time availability. At this time, interviews are taking place in the La Quinta lobby. Walk-ins are accepted, according to a spokesperson.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, ribs and fresh-baked rolls.

“Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining concept known for its hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and comfortable, down-home atmosphere,” the spokesperson stated. “The menu also features an assortment of steaks, ribs, chicken, salads, hamburgers, and vegetables. Most selections include two made-from-scratch side items and unlimited fresh-baked bread and peanuts.”

Those interested can apply online at the Texas Roadhouse website.

