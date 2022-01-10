THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A major crash on I-40 eastbound near Kingston resulted in the death of two people, according to officials. It was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 356.

The incident involved a Ford Transit and a tractor-trailer, according to an incident report WVLT News obtained from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The report stated that a tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound slowing for traffic due to another crash ahead of it. The Ford Transit was traveling behind him and did not slow down, causing it to strike the back of the tractor-trailer.

Officials said that the two people in the Ford Transit, identified as 63-year-old Robert Rich, of Rockwood, TN and 39-year-old Adam Milburn, of Rockford, IL, both died due to the crash. The preliminary report also stated that Rich was wearing a seatbelt but Milburn was not.

The two people in the tractor-trailer, identified as 44-year-old Robenson Cadestin, and 32-year-old Wilguens Cadestin, both of Orlando, FL, were not injured.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, three separate accidents occurred in the same area, resulting in significant backups and a section of the interstate closed. THP also told WVLT News while on the scene that the likely reason for the crashes was glare from the sun.

At approximately noon on Monday, the road reopened, and the crash was cleared. If you are traveling in the area, caution is still encouraged.

This story is developing.

