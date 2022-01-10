Vols continue to slide in AP Top-25 Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, and they’ll do so as the 22nd ranked team in the nation. Coming off the loss at LSU, the Vols have fallen another four spots in the latest Associated Press rankings released on Monday.

After picking up a home win over Ole Miss last Wednesday, Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) fell on the road on Saturday at LSU, 79-67. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi added 14, while junior forward Uros Plavsic had a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting along with seven rebounds off the bench.

Regarding his teams’ sluggish start to SEC play coach Barnes said Monday, “There’s a standard we have here that we have to play up to. We’re not gonna drop our standard at all.”

Again, Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night for a matchup with South Carolina. Tip-off against Frank Martin’s Gamecocks is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

