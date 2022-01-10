Advertisement

Vols continue to slide in AP Top-25 Poll

Tennessee down four spots to No.22 in latest rankings
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in...
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee men’s basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday, and they’ll do so as the 22nd ranked team in the nation. Coming off the loss at LSU, the Vols have fallen another four spots in the latest Associated Press rankings released on Monday.

After picking up a home win over Ole Miss last Wednesday, Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) fell on the road on Saturday at LSU, 79-67. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee with 19 points. Junior guard Santiago Vescovi added 14, while junior forward Uros Plavsic had a season-high 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting along with seven rebounds off the bench.

Regarding his teams’ sluggish start to SEC play coach Barnes said Monday, “There’s a standard we have here that we have to play up to. We’re not gonna drop our standard at all.”

Again, Tennessee returns to Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night for a matchup with South Carolina. Tip-off against Frank Martin’s Gamecocks is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
Kenneth Cook(58), Teagan Welch (16), Christopher Ray Welch (48)
All three injured in White Pine shooting dead, police say
Robert Nathan Bailey was pulled over in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street, according...
Officials identify man who died in KPD custody
Jason and Rebecca DeWitt
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech
Lady Vols move up into the Top-5
Titans clinch a bye for first week of playoffs.
January 9 Sports Update
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during...
Titans capture AFC’s No.1 seed with 28-25 win over Texans
No. 7 UT wins fourth straight SEC game with 70-58 victory at Ole Miss