Arts group needs lease with LaFollette to continue mission in historic downtown

Postmark LaFollette brings concerts and cultural experiences with grant funds; asking city to formalize partnership.
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An award-winning arts group in downtown LaFollette is asking the city to formalize a lease so it can continue its mission in a historic city-owned building.

The former U.S. Post Office building has seen several renovations over the past several years because of grant-funded and donation-funded work by Postmark LaFollette. Now the group sees the need for a formal lease in order to qualify for some future arts and preservation grants.

Postmark LaFollette seeks a five-year lease with the city at a dollar a year. Managing Director Elaine Schalzline-Behr said, “We’re really hoping that they offer us a lease. And if they come back with a counteroffer, we’d be happy to talk about it. We just want legal standing in the building so we can continue to do what we’ve been doing with them as partners for the past 87 months.”

City leaders have planned a special workshop to listen to Postcard LaFollette’s request at 10:00 am Wednesday. WVLT asked City Administrator Stan Foust for comment, and he referred the station to the city attorney, who declined to comment at this time.

