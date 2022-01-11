Catholic’s Devynn Dunn Wins State Honor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - — In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Devyn Dunn of Knoxville Catholic High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year.

Dunn is the first Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Knoxville Catholic High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Dunn as Tennessee’s best high school volleyball player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Dunn joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including USA Volleyball players Kayla Banwarth (2006-07, Wahlert High School, Iowa), Alisha Glass (2005-06, Leland Public High School, Mich.), Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb.) and Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.). The 5-foot-8 junior setter led the Fighting Irish to a 34-10 record and the Division II-AA state championship this past season.

Dunn compiled 737 assists, 253 digs, 73 kills and 61 service aces. The MVP of the state tournament, she is a two-time All-Region selection and was named the 5Star Preps Player of the Year. Dunn has volunteered locally on behalf of youth volleyball programs. “I think Devyn Dunn was the main reason for that team’s success,” said Ann Mullins, head coach at Father Ryan High School. “She’s a great leader and her court recognition is excellent. She plays with so much grit, hustle and heart. There aren’t many setters who play defense like she does in the back row.”

Dunn has maintained a 3.36 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.

The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport. Dunn joins recent Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Players of the Year Shaye Eggleston (2020-21 & 2019-20, Brentwood High School), Alyiah Wells (2018-19, Briarcrest Christian School), and Nicklin Hames (2017-18, Webb School of Knoxville), among the state’s list of former award winners. Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the field.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Dunn has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Dunn is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations. Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.

