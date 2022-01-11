Clear today, ahead of clouds and light showers late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of dry days, before light showers late this week. From a few rain showers to spotty snow, the next system this weekend brings more rain to snow.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning clear, and very cold. Temperatures are dropping to the upper teens to low 20s, with Knoxville around 22 degrees. A light breeze makes it feel colder at times, with areas of frost developing where there is less wind.

From the frigid start, we have a good steady climb in temperatures thanks to sunshine. We’re still well below average, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Knoxville tops out around 40 degrees, with a light breeze out of the Northeast.

Tonight stays clear, but a turning wind helps to slowdown the cooling to a low around 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with increasing clouds, and a seasonable high of 49 degrees.

We’ll stay mild Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy views, but a few light rain showers drop in Thursday afternoon and change to spotty mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Saturday is when the next system moves in with more rain, and then a change to snow. We’re monitoring the timing, because an earlier arrival could cutoff warming and create a daytime change to snow. Saturday tops out around 45 degrees, with a 60% coverage in rain to snow showers, due to a changeover in the higher elevations first. We’ll drop to 30 Saturday night, but only warm to around 39 Sunday, with snow still falling in the mountains.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.