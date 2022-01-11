Advertisement

Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County

The Flock camera hit led to a brief on-foot chase before a suspect was tasered and detained.
David Smith
David Smith(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hit on a Knox County Flock camera led to the arrest of a suspected car thief Monday.

More than a dozen Flock cameras were recently deployed by the Knoxville Police Department all across the county. The cameras scan car license plates for suspicious plates or cars that are listed as stolen.

A hit on one camera in the Turkey Creek area led to an arrest Monday, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A patrolling officer reportedly saw the hit and headed to the Parkside Drive Walmart where they found a grey Honda Accord matching the tag number of the hit.

The officer approached the car and reportedly saw two people inside, identified as David Smith and Leeann Lynch, and approached with their pistol drawn. Smith then left the car and began to run on foot, not listening to commands from the responding officer to stop, the report said. The officer then used his taser on Smith, but it did not work, according to the report.

The officer was able to catch up to Smith and detain him as responders arrived at the scene. Lynch was also reportedly detained for a short time, and was released with no charges.

Smith was charged with evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
Robert Nathan Bailey was pulled over in the area of Linden Avenue and Cherry Street, according...
Officials identify man who died in KPD custody
Texas Roadhouse will be located at 7559 Connor Road in Powell, TN.
Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville
Alexander Verderosa
Police: Seymour man arrested for stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend
FBI Special agents and KCSO deputies are searching for a possible bank robbery suspect.
Sheriff’s office investigating bank robbery, Farragut schools on lockdown

Latest News

Maryville Police looking for burglary suspect
As of Friday, Nov. 22, Louisiana was ranked second in the country for flu activity, according...
Knoxville ranks #1 on Walgreens Flu Index, report shows
Are you still noticing empty shelves?
Are you still noticing empty shelves?
KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
KFD responds to Summit Towers in North Knox