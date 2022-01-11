Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hit on a Knox County Flock camera led to the arrest of a suspected car thief Monday.

More than a dozen Flock cameras were recently deployed by the Knoxville Police Department all across the county. The cameras scan car license plates for suspicious plates or cars that are listed as stolen.

A hit on one camera in the Turkey Creek area led to an arrest Monday, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A patrolling officer reportedly saw the hit and headed to the Parkside Drive Walmart where they found a grey Honda Accord matching the tag number of the hit.

The officer approached the car and reportedly saw two people inside, identified as David Smith and Leeann Lynch, and approached with their pistol drawn. Smith then left the car and began to run on foot, not listening to commands from the responding officer to stop, the report said. The officer then used his taser on Smith, but it did not work, according to the report.

The officer was able to catch up to Smith and detain him as responders arrived at the scene. Lynch was also reportedly detained for a short time, and was released with no charges.

Smith was charged with evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.