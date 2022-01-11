Advertisement

Helpful resources to identify and reporting human trafficking

Helping to raise awareness, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking is offering free educational classes.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jan. 11 is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. During the day, people throughout the country wear blue to help spread awareness about the issue.

Locally in Knoxville, Kate Trudell, the Executive Director of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT), is helping to educate the community and help trafficking survivors recover.

“While we have certainly served folks who are from foreign countries, the majority of folks we are working with are from right here in East Tennessee. In 2021 the coalition received 300 referrals for individuals needing services who have been potentially victimized via sex trafficking or labor trafficking,” shared Trudell.

Helping to raise awareness, Trudell says the coalition is offering free classes.

“We have free trainings. We can come to you, we can do them online. We have plenty of opportunities for people to dig in and learn more about the issue and how they can be better, “said Trudell.

If you suspect someone you know is involved with sex trafficking you can call the CCAHT hotline at (865)-292-0285 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline: (888) 373-7888

If you are being trafficked or know someone who is, Grow Free has a text-free line. All you have to do is text ‘HELP’ to 233-733.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
When officers arrived at the facility, Bailey became unresponsive while in the van, according...
Officials identify man who died in KPD custody
Alexander Verderosa
Police: Seymour man arrested for stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend
Texas Roadhouse will be located at 7559 Connor Road in Powell, TN.
Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville
FBI Special agents and KCSO deputies are searching for a possible bank robbery suspect.
Sheriff’s office investigating bank robbery, Farragut schools on lockdown

Latest News

Why some bears are not in hibernation
Bears Out In Pigeon Forge
Arts group needs lease with city to continue work downtown.
Arts group needs lease with LaFollette to continue mission in historic downtown
Postmark LaFollette brings concerts and cultural experiences with grant funds; asking city to...
Postmark LaFollette needs lease for historic post office building