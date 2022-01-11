Advertisement

KFD responds to Summit Towers in North Knox

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers late Monday night.

KFD Asst. Fire Chief Mark Willibanks told WVLT News that the sprinkler system went off and damaged a few floors.

Not everyone was evacuated and as of early Tuesday morning, no injuries were reported, according to Willibanks.

The cause of the sprinkler system being activated is still unknown.

