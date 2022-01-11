Advertisement

Knox County Health Department expanding COVID testing

The Knox County Health Department is offering more tests for COVID-19.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is expanding COVID testing at its main location, 140 Dameron Ave., following an increase in demand.

Beginning Wednesday, testing will now be available to anyone regardless of symptoms and insurance coverage. Previously, testing was only available to those with symptoms or those that had been exposed.

“With such a high demand for COVID tests across our community, we are temporarily expanding our testing availability to provide another option for folks who are seeking a test,” said Co-Interim Senior Director and Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Parton. “Cases are continuing to increase across our community, and we know the demand for testing will rise as well. The best thing people can do is get vaccinated and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.”

COVID tests have been in high demand recently. WVLT News reached out to local test providers including Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, AFC Urgent Care and Walmart for more information on testing availability. According to spokespersons for Walgreens, Kroger and Walmart, stores are running low on COVID tests. Many locations have implemented limits on how many at-home COVID tests customers can buy.

Representatives with CVS and AFC Urgent care said that, while locations are seeing an increased demand, they have the capacity to keep testing, even in high-demand areas.

Tests are set to be performed from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on a walk-in basis at the Health Department. Officials with the KCHD warned that because of demand, those getting tested should expect lines.

