Knoxville Fire Department evacuates Summit Towers residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters started evacuating residents of Summit Towers at 210 Locust Street on Tuesday, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Mark Wilbanks.

KFD responded to a call around 11:50 p.m. to Summit Towers Monday when Wilbanks told WVLT News that smoking material caused a fire on a sofa on the eighth floor which prompted the sprinkler system and damaged a few floors.

The elevator stopped working, prompting the evacuation of the residents, according to Wilbanks.

“This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all residents living in the building,” Wilbanks said. “Currently, there is an issue with the elevators working properly after this mornings fire. I am unsure if it’s due to water or the fact the alarm system caused elevators to operate in their emergency mode and something then malfunctioned.”

The Red Cross is assisting the KFD with the relocation of 278 residents to shelters around Knoxville. They are using city buses to relocate them and assisting the residents take whatever they need including medication.

It is unknown when the residents will be moved back in or when the elevator will be fixed. Wilbanks estimated the evacuation will take hours.

Summit Towers is an apartment community for ages 62 and above, according to the website.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.