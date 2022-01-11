Maryville Police looking for burglary suspect
The video shows a person in a REALTREE hoodie trying to open an unlocked truck.
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Maryville Police Department are looking for a burglary suspect after catching video of someone trying to enter cars in the John Sevier/Brown School Road area on Monday.
“We are currently looking to identify the individual seen in this video to speak with him about this investigation,” a post from the MPD said.
Those with information are asked to call 865-273-3835.
