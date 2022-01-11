Maryville Police looking for burglary suspect

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Maryville Police Department are looking for a burglary suspect after catching video of someone trying to enter cars in the John Sevier/Brown School Road area on Monday.

The video shows a person in a REALTREE hoodie trying to open an unlocked truck.

“We are currently looking to identify the individual seen in this video to speak with him about this investigation,” a post from the MPD said.

The Maryville Police Department is currently investigating a series of auto burglaries that occurred during the early morning hours of 1/10/22. This video shows an individual, wearing what appears to be a black REALTREE hooded jacket with orange colored logo, seen walking in the John Sevier/Brown School Rd. area and trying to enter unlocked vehicles.

Those with information are asked to call 865-273-3835.

