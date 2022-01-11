Advertisement

Tennessee’s 2022 legislative session begins

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers are planning to start their annual session in Nashville with a focus on addressing how the state funds public schools, redrawing legislative and congressional maps and finalizing a new spending plan for the upcoming year.

The legislative session will start Tuesday and it is expected to stretch for several months. Amid his top priorities, Gov. Bill Lee has said he hopes to push legislation that would address how the state funds its public schools.

The Republican will unveil the rest of his wish list soon. Meanwhile, this year, every House seat and about half the Senate are up for reelection.

