Two indicted for four murders out of McMinn County

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County grand jury has indicted two people for four counts of first degree murder. Both Jazzmine Hall, 27, of Athens and Curtis Smith, 38, of Etowah, were arraigned on Jan. 22, according to court records obtained by WVLT News.

Smith and Hall were both suspects in a shooting at a home on County Road 60 west of Riceville in September. McMinn County Sheriff deputies responded to the home where they found four dead of gunshot wounds.

Last month, Smith and Hall were indicted on the murders of those four, identified as 36-year-old Trevon Hall, 24-year-old Skylar Hawn, 40-year-old Jesse Dupree, and 39-year-old Brandi Harris. The two were also indicted on the attempted murder of two more people, identified as Brandi Daniels and Steven Lemke, according to court documents.

Smith and Hall are due in court again on Feb. 7, 2022.

