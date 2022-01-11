Advertisement

Warmer with more clouds Wednesday ahead of showers late week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a chance for rain to snow this weekend.
More clouds Wednesday
More clouds Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more dry and mild day before showers and snow showers move back into the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see those clear skies tonight but only cool to around 28 degrees. It’ll definitely still be chilly and frosty Wednesday morning, but not as cold as it’s been.

Wednesday starts out with lots of sunshine, but high clouds move in by the afternoon hours with a seasonable high of 49 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll stay mild Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy views, but a few light rain showers drop in Thursday afternoon and change to spotty mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

This weekend is when our next cold front arrives bringing rain to snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this next system, especially when it comes to the timing. It looked like this rain to snow system could arrive early Saturday and get out of here early Sunday, but now this system is trending a little bit later Saturday night with more snow potentially falling through Sunday. There is still a lot of time for this forecast to change, so stick here for the latest updates.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

