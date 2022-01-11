Young-Williams Animal Center takes in dogs recovered from Kentucky home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is caring for several dogs rescued from a Kentucky home in early January.

More than 100 dogs were surrendered and saved from a property. Six of the 100 dogs have been transported to East Tennessee and are being cared for in YWAC.

The dogs are awaiting placement with local foster families at this time.

The staff at the animal center were eager to lend a helping hand in the time of need.

Meet YWAC's newest residents! (YWAC)

