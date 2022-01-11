Advertisement

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in dogs recovered from Kentucky home

YWAC with new pets from Kentucky
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is caring for several dogs rescued from a Kentucky home in early January.

More than 100 dogs were surrendered and saved from a property. Six of the 100 dogs have been transported to East Tennessee and are being cared for in YWAC.

The dogs are awaiting placement with local foster families at this time.

The staff at the animal center were eager to lend a helping hand in the time of need.

Meet our newest residents! Young-Williams Animal Center took in these dogs after the Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation rescued more than 100 dogs from a single property – far too many pets for any one shelter. Because we’re part of the nationwide community of supportive animal welfare organizations saving lives, six dogs arrived safely on Jan. 10 and are recovering in loving Knoxville-area foster homes. We’ll keep you updated on their progress and adoption availability.

Young-Williams Animal Center
Meet YWAC's newest residents!
Meet YWAC's newest residents!(YWAC)

