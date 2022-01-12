Advertisement

Education a top priority for lawmakers during legislative session

Some East Tennessee legislators said updating the education budget needs to be a priority during the legislative session that started Tuesday.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been more than three decades since lawmakers adjusted school funding in Tennessee. Representatives are looking to redistribute funding to change that.

State Senator Richard Briggs said adjusting the budget needs to be a priority.

“Several years ago, Tennessee went from almost last in the nation on these generalized nationwide achievement test. And we’re not quite to the middle, but we’re almost an average state. Now being average is not good enough, you know, we want to be, we want our children to be more than competitive nationally,” said Briggs.

State Representative Gloria Johnson said she is looking to fund more community schools. Community schools have an individualized approach to help the community where the school is with after-school programs, extra-curriculars, and support for parents.

“We should walk into a school whether it’s West Knoxville, East Knoxville, North Knoxville, or South Knoxville, they should all be well equipped. They should all have heating and cooling that functions well. And every kid should have the same opportunity. And so sometimes we need to invest more in some areas to bring everybody up to speed,” said Johnson.

