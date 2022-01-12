Enjoy today, ahead of showers and a weekend rain to snow potential

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another dry day, but even more comfortable, before showers and snow showers move back into the region.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, and frosty cold. It’s not ‘as’ cold, but still we’re starting the day around the mid 20s, with temperatures still in the upper teens for far NE TN. That’s because the warmer air is flowing our way from the southwest.

Wednesday starts out with lots of sunshine, but high clouds move in by the afternoon hours and filter the sunshine at times. We’re warmer today, even just above average, with a high of 51 degrees. There is a good breeze out of the southwest, 5 to 10 mph, moving that warmer air in today.

The clouds thicken up tonight, making for a mostly cloudy night and a low around 32 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll stay mild Thursday with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy view. Rain showers are spotty Thursday afternoon, and become scattered by the evening. The higher elevations outlining the valley see spotty light snow showers, and several inches of snow can accumulate at the tops of the Smoky Mountains through Friday morning.

Friday stays mostly cloudy, with a high around 43 degrees.

Monitoring rain to snow this weekend. (WVLT)

This weekend is when our next cold front arrives bringing rain to snow. As of now, we’re seeing scattered rain showers moving in late Saturday, which turns to snowfall in the higher elevations. Then we’ll continue with some rain to snow showers Sunday, with a high around 37 degrees creating a fine line of rain to sleet and snow. We’re looking at the potential for light to moderate snow showers Sunday afternoon to evening, but that does leave some gaps in the snowfall. Then the best chance for accumulating snow is aimed at far SE KY and the Smoky Mountains. We’ll keep you updated, as this system hasn’t even developed yet.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

