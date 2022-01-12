Advertisement

Fire at Cotton Eyed Joe causes water damage

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at Cotton Eyed Joe Tuesday afternoon, according to RMF Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

When firefighters arrived at the entertainment venue, they saw a fire in the ceiling level of the building.

“The fire was controlled by two fire sprinkler heads,” said Bagwell. “The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and the ignition source appeared to be electrical in nature.”

Firefighters removed smoke from the venue and extinguished the remaining fire that wasn’t put out by the sprinkler system.

“The property sustained some water damage however damage was limited due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system minimizing further fire development,” said Bagwell.

No injuries were reported and the business is expected to reopen in the coming days.

The Knox Co. Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the fire.

