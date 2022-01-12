Advertisement

Girl Scouts add new cookie ‘Adventurefuls’ to this year’s lineup

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe...
This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s that time of year again – Girl Scout cookie time.

This year, you’ll be able to try a brand-new cookie called Adventurefuls. Girl Scouts describe the new flavor as an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Toast-Yays, which debuted last year, will also be available again this year, alongside all the classics like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scout cookies are available to order now through April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Elevators damaged in fire prompt evacuation of Summit Towers residents
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply

Latest News

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
The IRS is warning the 2022 tax season could mean a delayed tax refund due to pandemic-related...
IRS bracing for chaotic tax season
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol