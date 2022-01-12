Home COVID tests flying off shelves; Knox Co. pharmacists scramble

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County pharmacists can’t keep COVID tests in stock since the Omicron surge is here.

“People been coming in left and right, buying those,” said Justin Bise, a pharmacist for Volunteer Pharmacy in Hardin Valley.

Holiday gatherings combined with people going back to school and work, and traveling caused a big uptick in demand for COVID tests.

“It’s been quite a challenge keeping them in stock,” said David Belew, the owner and a pharmacist for Belew Drug.

Bise said they received 40 tests a couple of weeks ago, “and they went out the door, really before the end of the day.”

On Friday, Volunteer Pharmacy received 100 home test kits, the most they could order. By Tuesday evening they were down to about 15 kits. They limit two kits per family.

“We’re continually trying to find different suppliers so that we don’t run out if one supplier dries up and we’re trying to find other suppliers that are able to get those to us,” said Bise.

“We’ve had times when we have been down to less than 10 tests, but we have not been out, before now, for any more than a couple of days,” said Belew.

Belew Drug sold out of its last home test kits on Saturday.

Just got off the phone with David Belew of @Belewdrugs. He said they sold out of at-home tests on Saturday.

Previously they’d been well stocked.

One company told Belew the soonest it could see the tests come in is in 10 days, estimating a Jan. 21 delivery.

“I really hope that this pulse, you know this burst of Omicron kind of burns itself out in the next couple weeks and that by the time these tests come in there’s a decreased demand for it,” said Belew.

Their advice for people is to not rush out and immediately get tested in the first 36 hours, you need to wait a couple days for the virus to work its way through your system more and figure out if you need a test if you don’t need proof of one for school or work.

Bise said that at Volunteer Pharmacy they expect to get another shipment of 100 tests by the end of this week.

If you are looking for somewhere to go to get tested, beginning Wednesday the Knox County Health Department has expanded its testing requirements to accommodate more people.

