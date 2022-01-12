Indoor events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you and the family going stir crazy after the holidays and with the cold weather? Here are some events to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, January 13th:

Country music star Riley Green is coming to Knoxville. His We Out Here Tour is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Thursday. The show begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. You can still buy tickets online.

Saturday, January 15th:

Every Saturday through March, you can go to the Winter Farmers Market in Oak Ridge. It’s at St. Mary’s Gym from 9 a.m. to noon. The best part is that it is inside, so you don’t have to worry about staying warm! Check out 30 farmers, bakers, and much more.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing Bugs Bunny at the Symphony Saturday night. The event takes place at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. The show features over a dozen iconic classic Looney Tune Shorts including What’s Opera Doc? There will be five new Warmer Brother Animated shorts projected above the stage while the orchestra plays.

Sunday, January 16th:

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is staying busy this weekend by hosting a free concert on Sunday at the Tennessee Theatre. The concert is to celebrate 40 years of Dr. Marth Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The show begins at 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

