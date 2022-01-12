MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up to hold a fundraiser for a Knoxville 7-year-old with cancer.

The blood drive will be held at the Knoxville Police Department located at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Dr. and follows a major blood shortage across the country. The blood shortage is another side effect of the pandemic, according to American Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Hudson.

The East Tennessee chapter said the supply is low because the pandemic has closed schools and businesses over the past two years, places where blood drives typically happen, and more people were staying home, according to Hudson.

MEDIC’s blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Those donating for Noah are asked to tell staff beforehand.

