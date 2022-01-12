Advertisement

MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up to hold a fundraiser for a Knoxville 7-year-old with cancer.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer
MEDIC Regional Blood Center holding drive for child with cancer(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center is gearing up to hold a fundraiser for a Knoxville 7-year-old with cancer.

The blood drive will be held at the Knoxville Police Department located at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Dr. and follows a major blood shortage across the country. The blood shortage is another side effect of the pandemic, according to American Red Cross Executive Director Sharon Hudson.

The East Tennessee chapter said the supply is low because the pandemic has closed schools and businesses over the past two years, places where blood drives typically happen, and more people were staying home, according to Hudson.

MEDIC’s blood drive is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Those donating for Noah are asked to tell staff beforehand.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
The Tennessee Homeowner Assistance Fund was created with COVID in mind.
Tennessee COVID-19 program offering up to $40k to keep people in their homes
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Elevators damaged in fire prompt evacuation of Summit Towers residents
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply

Latest News

Scattered rain to snow Thursday evening
Rain late Thursday to spotty mountain snow early Friday
Tennessee Parents concerned about quality of education, Vanderbilt study finds
Alex Palacios
Sevierville Police Department looking for missing teen
Hundreds of seniors were forced to evacuate their homes after elevators were damaged in fire...
Hundreds Forced To Evacuate