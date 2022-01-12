Advertisement

Officials identify person killed in Friendsville mobile home fire

Officials also released the cause of the fatal fire.
fire truck
fire truck(KSLA)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a Friendsville mobile home fire Wednesday.

According to a release from the BCSO, 47-year-old Mildred Nichols was killed after a propane heater in her bedroom started a fire. The fire occurred on Dec. 20 on Hamil Road, the release said. Authorities are waiting on the results of Nichols’ autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

Another resident, Brandon Don Seaton, 36, was taken into custody on the scene and charged with public intoxication.

