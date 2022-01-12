Advertisement

Ole Smoky Moonshine partners with local band for national tour

Grammy nominated bluegrass group to hit the road with the support of local distillery.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What was originally simply planned as a house band for Ole Smoky Moonshine in Gatlinburg has turned into a national bluegrass favorite.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys now plan to head out on a national tour and they’ve partnered with Ole Smoky Moonshine to do it.

The group formed in 2014 to play at “The Hollar” in Gatlinburg. They’ve since been nominated for a Grammy and the five million people who visit Ole Smoky distilleries each year have come to love the group.

“They’ve helped us by entertaining at The Hollar and entertaining our guests and creating a nice family friendly environment. Now that they are growing and becoming more recognized we want to help them do that,” said Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery. “By featuring quality entertainment at our locations, we have created family-friendly destinations that salute the hospitality of East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains.”

The band does have a new album coming out on March 25th called “Never Slow Down.”

Founded by CJ Lewandowski, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys was formed while Lewandowski was working at...
Founded by CJ Lewandowski, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys was formed while Lewandowski was working at Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg in 2014.(Ole Smoky Moonshine)

“We are so grateful to Ole Smoky Distillery for not only helping us get our start in bluegrass music, but now, supporting our music, our tour and our brand,” said CJ Lewandowski, founder, of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Ole Smoky is one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the U.S. and is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the U.S. and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
KFD responds to Summit Towers in North Knox

Latest News

Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Summit Towers residents spend the night at Chilhowee Park
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Fire sparks Summit Towers evacuation
Bears out moving just off the Pigeon Forge Parkway.
Why you may still see bears out in winter
Police responded around 5 p.m. and found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one...
One dead following fatal shooting on Fern Street