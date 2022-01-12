Ole Smoky Moonshine partners with local band for national tour

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What was originally simply planned as a house band for Ole Smoky Moonshine in Gatlinburg has turned into a national bluegrass favorite.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys now plan to head out on a national tour and they’ve partnered with Ole Smoky Moonshine to do it.

The group formed in 2014 to play at “The Hollar” in Gatlinburg. They’ve since been nominated for a Grammy and the five million people who visit Ole Smoky distilleries each year have come to love the group.

“They’ve helped us by entertaining at The Hollar and entertaining our guests and creating a nice family friendly environment. Now that they are growing and becoming more recognized we want to help them do that,” said Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky Distillery. “By featuring quality entertainment at our locations, we have created family-friendly destinations that salute the hospitality of East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains.”

The band does have a new album coming out on March 25th called “Never Slow Down.”

“We are so grateful to Ole Smoky Distillery for not only helping us get our start in bluegrass music, but now, supporting our music, our tour and our brand,” said CJ Lewandowski, founder, of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Ole Smoky is one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the U.S. and is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the U.S. and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee.

