Advertisement

One dead following fatal shooting on Fern Street

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded around 5 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.
Police responded around 5 p.m. and found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one...
Police responded around 5 p.m. and found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Erland.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 500 block of Fern Street for a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Police responded around 5 p.m. and found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Erland.

“The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” said Erland. “Numerous witnesses were located on scene and are being interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators.”

Fern Street is located near Zoo Knoxville, on the other side of U.S. Route 11.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
When officers arrived at the facility, Bailey became unresponsive while in the van, according...
Officials identify man who died in KPD custody
Alexander Verderosa
Police: Seymour man arrested for stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend
Texas Roadhouse will be located at 7559 Connor Road in Powell, TN.
Texas Roadhouse to bring 230 jobs to North Knoxville
FBI Special agents and KCSO deputies are searching for a possible bank robbery suspect.
Sheriff’s office investigating bank robbery, Farragut schools on lockdown

Latest News

KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
Knoxville Fire Department evacuates Summit Towers residents
School funding a priority for Tennessee lawmakers
Education a top priority for lawmakers during legislative session
Representatives are looking to redistribute funding to change that.
Education a top priority for lawmakers during legislative session
KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
KFD responds to Summit Towers in North Knox