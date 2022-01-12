One dead following fatal shooting on Fern Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 500 block of Fern Street for a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Police responded around 5 p.m. and found a man outside of a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Erland.

“The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead,” said Erland. “Numerous witnesses were located on scene and are being interviewed by Violent Crimes Unit investigators.”

Fern Street is located near Zoo Knoxville, on the other side of U.S. Route 11.

This is a developing situation.

