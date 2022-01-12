Overturned semi-truck causes delays on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike, according to TDOT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike is shut down early Wednesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported near mile marker 397.8 at 3:14 A.M. Two lanes are open at this time for traffic, according to police.

The Knoxville Police Department is on the scene of the crash now.

This story will be updated as we continue to learn more.

