Advertisement

Overturned semi-truck causes delays on I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike, according to TDOT.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported near mile marker 397.8 at 3:14 A.M.
Overturned vehicle closes I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike
Overturned vehicle closes I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike(TDOT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 West near Strawberry Plains Pike is shut down early Wednesday morning due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

According to TDOT, the crash was reported near mile marker 397.8 at 3:14 A.M. Two lanes are open at this time for traffic, according to police.

The Knoxville Police Department is on the scene of the crash now.

This story will be updated as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
KFD responded to Summit Towers Monday night
KFD responds to Summit Towers in North Knox

Latest News

Tracking a weekend cold front.
Enjoy today, ahead of showers and a weekend rain to snow potential
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Summit Towers residents spend the night at Chilhowee Park
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Fire sparks Summit Towers evacuation
Founded by CJ Lewandowski, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys was formed while Lewandowski was working at...
Ole Smoky Moonshine partners with local band for national tour