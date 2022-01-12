Advertisement

Report: Police report filed after YouTubers film child inside Summer Wells’ church

A police report alleges that someone filmed a child in the church Summer Wells’ family attends.
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A police report obtained by Tri-cities CBS affiliate WJHL states that a YouTuber filmed a video of a child inside the church that Summer Wells’ family attends on Jan. 8.

The Kingsport Police Department report states that a woman identified as Marissa Zdazinsky posted video of a child at the Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church to YouTube. The police report was filed after the incident, WJHL’s report said.

The report states that Zdazinsky was making accusations of kidnapping in the video, according to WJHL. The video has since been removed, according to the report. The report also says that the matter was brought to the police “in case Marissa continues to harass {redacted} and her family,” according to WJHL.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021. After more than six months of searching, she has not been found.

