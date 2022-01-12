Advertisement

Scientists discover giant 180-million-year-old ‘sea dragon’ fossil in UK

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the...
Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.(Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust/Anglian Water Services via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The colossal 180-million-year-old fossilized remains of a dinosaur have been found in the U.K.

Scientists dug up the fossils of an ichthyosaur, otherwise known as a sea dragon, in the Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The dinosaur is nearly 33-feet long and its skull weighs one ton. They said the ichthyosaur was considered the apex predator that was once at the top of the food chain.

Researchers say this discovery is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the region.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina woman dies following Sevier County shooting
David Smith
Flock camera leads to stolen car arrest in Knox County
Woman unloads groceries at her car
“I’m puzzled.” | Prices up, shelves empty as groceries remain in short supply
Fatal Crash on I-40 East
THP: Two dead following I-40 East crash
Knoxville Fire Department relocated more than 200 residents with the help of the Red Cross.
Elevators damaged in fire prompt evacuation of Summit Towers residents

Latest News

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Soaring COVID-19 cases renew US debate over mask mandates
Scattered rain to snow Thursday evening
Rain late Thursday to spotty mountain snow early Friday
Tennessee Parents concerned about quality of education, Vanderbilt study finds
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Police: $1 million in illegal drugs, commercial-grade pill press seized in Louisiana